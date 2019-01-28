Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Carmelo Anthony If a Roster Spot Opens

The Los Angeles Lakers are interested in Carmelo Anthony if he becomes a free agent.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Lakers will not open a roster spot for Melo but would be interested should they find a taker for any of the players on their roster ahead of the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

The Lakers have 15 players currently on their roster.

      

