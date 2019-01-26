Marko Arnautovic Contract Extension Confirmed by West Ham United

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Marko Arnautovic has ended speculation he will leave West Ham United during the January transfer window by signing a contract extension with the Premier League side.

The London club confirmed the news via its official website on Saturday, barely minutes after the Hammers lost 4-2 to League One side AFC Wimbledon in the fourth round of the 2019 FA Cup.

Although no details about the length of the extension were revealed, Arnautovic made it clear he's happy with his decision:

"I love this club and I will always love this club no matter what. You have decisions you have to make in life, but I say from now it doesn't matter what happens I will always love West Ham and it will always be a big part in my life. I love this happiness, so listen, I'm here, I'm ready. I hope the fans are also ready and we go again."

