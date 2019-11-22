Celtics' Kemba Walker Stretchered Off vs. Nuggets After Suffering Scary Injury

Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker was stretchered off the court after appearing to suffer a head or neck injury while going for a steal against the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

Walker earned the steal off Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, but his head collided with teammate Semi Ojeleye's torso. The point guard immediately went down and was attended to by medical personnel.

The nine-year veteran was averaging 22.6 points, 4.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game entering Friday for the 11-3 C's, who are second in the Eastern Conference.

With Walker out, Marcus Smart should get more time at the point. Smart leads the team with 5.1 assists per game.

The scrappy veteran out of Oklahoma State isn't known for his scoring prowess or efficiency, but he can do a little of everything and bring it on both ends. At the least, he can run the offense in Walker's stead, though asking him to produce anything close to the starter's output would be too much.

But he can help guide the offense through others, namely Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Rookie guard Carsen Edwards should also get more time off the bench.

