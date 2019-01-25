Ronda Rousey on Rumors She May Leave WWE for Family: 'It's My Vagina, My Life'

Professional wrestler and actress Ronda Rousey attends the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront at Rockefeller Plaza on Monday, May 14, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey commented Friday on rumors that she may leave WWE following WrestleMania 35 in April to start a family. 

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Rousey took exception with those who are speculating on her desire to have children: "I honestly don't know why [anyone] feels [they're] an authority to speak on plans for my uterus. It's my vagina, my life, keep the speculations to yourself. Leave me and my reproductive organs alone."

On Thursday, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Daniel Yanofsky of WrestlingInc.com) reported that there is a "very good chance" Rousey will depart WWE after WrestleMania.

    

