Full Odds and Betting Guide for WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

If you are a fan of betting money on pro wrestling, Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view will have more ways for you to win or lose money than any other event this year.

The men's Royal Rumble match specifically has several different odds available to choose from like who will eliminate the most competitors and who will last the longest.

Unfortunately for the cruiserweight and U.S. title competitors, no odds have been assigned for their matches, but the other five championship bouts all have clear favorites.

Let's take a look at where the safe money lies at this year's Royal Rumble, according to OddsShark.com.

Men's Royal Rumble

If you look at the various betting categories for this bout, a few names stand out as the clear favorites in every way possible.

Seth Rollins is the top favorite to make it to the final four (-1000), spend the longest time in the match (+200) and win the whole thing (EVEN).

Drew McIntyre is an even favorite to score the most eliminations, but he is followed closely by Braun Strowman (+200), Samoa Joe (+800) and Rollins (+1200).

McIntyre and Strowman are right there with Rollins in the top four in most betting props, but when it comes to lasting the longest, a few surprising names bump them down the list.

Andrade (+350), Musfafa Ali (+400) and Elias (+500) round out the top four behind Rollins.

Women's Royal Rumble

Charlotte (-200) is the woman to beat this year, but what is more interesting are some of the other names at the top of the favorites list.

Becky Lynch (+150), who is already challenging Asuka for the SmackDown women's title at The Royal Rumble, is listed as the second-favorite just ahead of Alexa Bliss (+1000) and current Raw women's champ, Ronda Rousey (+1600).

This means the people making the odds think someone who lost their title match might show up during the Rumble, which is something we have seen in the past.

The Rest of the Card

Unsurprisingly, Rousey (-1600) has the best odds of the night over Sasha Banks (+700), so if you like betting on longshots, put your money on The Boss.

Shane McMahon and The Miz (-230) are the only challengers projected to win on the entire show when they face The Bar (+160) for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Despite the way WWE has built up Finn Balor (+185) in recent weeks, he is still the underdog in his fight against Brock Lesnar (-280) for the Universal Championship.

Daniel Bryan (-290) has almost the exact same odds when he puts the WWE title on the line against AJ Styles (+190), and the odds are even closer between Asuka (-190) and Lynch (+145) in the SmackDown women's title bout.

All of the projected results line up with almost every prediction from each writer who participated in the Royal Rumble expert panel this week.

The only result that didn't line up was the universal title bout with three our of five writers picking Balor to dethrone Lesnar.

All of this means we could be in for a predictable night of wrestling on Sunday, but predictable can still be fun if the matches are good and the results are the best options for every storyline.