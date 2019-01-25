WWE Royal Rumble 2019: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis

2 of 7

Men's Royal Rumble

Q: Which Superstar who has never won a world title in WWE deserves to win the Rumble the most and why?

It will never happen, but if we're talking about who deserves a shot, it's got to be Kofi Kingston. He's going on 12 years in WWE, and he's never gotten that chance at the top. His work with The New Day has opened more eyes to how good he is yet still not led to a serious push outside of tag team action.

Few men have done more with less in this company, and it feels like he's one of the few stars to make it out of his era in wrestling without a world title or leaving the company. The Rumble has been defined by many of his wild stunts to stay in the match and would be the perfect place for him to shock the world.

Women's Royal Rumble

Q: WWE.com lists 23 women for this match, leaving seven open spots. If you could pick one legend or NXT rookie to make a special appearance as an entrant, who would it be and why?

I'm not much for bringing in legends if it's not necessary, but I am all for giving rising stars a spotlight. I'd give the opportunity to Baszler, who would add a fascinating dynamic to the match. It would be believable for her to win. She would make the most of the spotlight.

Moreover, she has to be on her way up to the main roster soon. This would be the perfect time to introduce her to main-roster fans. She can get a few eliminations and look impressive in her first appearance and then return after WrestleMania to establish herself.

Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles

Q: This feud has become about more than titles. What stipulation would you use to elevate this match, and how would it make the bout better?

This match should be Falls Count Anywhere, which was exactly what I expected they were building toward. The two have been battling outside of the ring for much of the past month. Why not let them do so legally? It would give them more room to fight and get the crowd invested.

If they don't compete until late in the show, they can destroy the concession stand and the merchandise booth along the way. Right now, Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles have been too confined. They need to be let loose.