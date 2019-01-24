Steve Kerr Doubts Warriors Get 4 All-Stars: Hasn't Been That Kind of Season

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Thursday that he didn't think his team would send four players to the NBA All-Star Game, which has been the case in the past two seasons.

Per Nick Friedell of ESPN, when asked about the subject Kerr said:

"I doubt it. I don't think so, to be honest with you. I don't think it's been that kind of a season. It's been rocky, at least until the last few weeks. I think the way Draymond [Green] has played over the last three weeks, for sure, he's been playing at an All-Star level. And he would be the first to tell you he was not playing at an All-Star level for the first couple months. So my guess is he won't make.

Warriors forward Draymond Green has missed 14 games and made just 34.7 percent of his field goals over a 13-game stretch at one point. He's hit 45.5 percent of his shots since then, however, as the team went 9-1 over its last 10 games leading into a Thursday matchup with the Washington Wizards.

Notably, Kerr didn't completely shut the door on a Green All-Star bid, noting his recent resurgence.

"But who knows? We'll see what happens," Kerr said. "The way he's playing now, he's one of the best players in the league, that's the main thing, and we're winning games. We're going along pretty smoothly, so hopefully we can continue that."

Warriors guard Stephen Curry and forward Kevin Durant were named All-Star starters on Thursday. The reserves will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 31.

The other potential borderline All-Star is guard Klay Thompson, but he may have put any doubts to bed in recent weeks. Over his last 11 games, Thompson is scoring 26.2 points on 55.4 percent shooting. He's also hit 52.2 percent of his three-pointers during that span.

The knock against Thompson's All-Star resume is that he went cold one month ago, shooting just 36.9 percent from the field from December 5-27. Still, his scorching-hot January is hard to ignore and could catapult him into the All-Star game for the fifth time.

As Kerr noted, the most important thing for the Warriors is that they are winning after traversing a few bumps in the road.

After losing three of five to fall to 23-13, Golden State went 10-1 with seven of its victories by double digits heading into Thursday. The Warriors also look near-invincible with center DeMarcus Cousins patrolling the paint, as he returned to the lineup last Friday following a year sidelined due to a ruptured Achilles.

This year's All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, February 17 in Charlotte, North Carolina.