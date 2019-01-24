Emiliano Sala Search Called off by Authorities After Plane Went Missing

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2019

In this his picture taken on Nov. 4, 2018, Argentine soccer player, Emiliano Sala, of the FC Nantes club, western France, reacts after scoring during a soccer match against Guingam, in Nantes, France. The French civil aviation authority says Emiliano Sala was aboard a small passenger plane that went missing off the coast of the island of Guernsey. (AP Photo/David Vincent)
David Vincent/Associated Press

The search for the missing plane carrying Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala was officially called off on Thursday.

The Guernsey Police released the following statement regarding the decision:

As seen in the following video from ITV News, search plane pilot Mike Tidd said there is "absolutely no chance" of finding Sala or the pilot of the missing plane alive at this stage:

The plane went missing Monday off Guernsey while taking Sala from Nantes in western France to the Welsh capital of Cardiff.

Per ESPN.com, the search began in the English Channel around the island on Tuesday and went on for two days before getting called off on Thursday.

Sala, 28, is an Argentina native who spent the past four seasons at Nantes in Ligue 1.

During his time at Nantes, Sala scored 42 goals across 117 appearances, which led to Cardiff agreeing a club-record £18 million fee with the club to take him to the Premier League. 

While the official search has concluded, the Guernsey Police's statement noted that all vessels and aircrafts in the area will be asked to keep an eye out for any sign of the missing plane, Sala or pilot Dave Ibbotson.

