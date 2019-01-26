Johnny Gargano Beats Ricochet at WWE NXT TakeOver: Phoenix, Wins NA Title

Credit: WWE.com

Johnny Gargano defeated Ricochet at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix on Saturday night to win the NXT North American Championship.

Gargano and Ricochet went move for move in what was perhaps the match of the year in all of wrestling in 2019 thus far.

The self-professed Johnny TakeOver channeled his inner villain by suplexing Ricochet onto the exposed floor late in the match:

In the end, Gargano hit Ricochet with a slingshot DDT to hand The One and Only his first televised singles loss in NXT.

Fans have clamored for a bout between Gargano and Ricochet ever since the latter signed with WWE last year, and they finally got their wish in Phoenix.

It initially seemed unlikely that they would lock horns since both Gargano and Ricochet were beloved faces who were among the most popular Superstars in all of WWE.

Things have changed on that front for Johnny Wrestling in recent months, however, as he was revealed to be the one who attacked Aleister Black last year and left him on the shelf for several weeks.

Gargano has been embroiled in a rivalry with Black because of his actions, and it has even led to him forming a loose alliance with former best friend and bitter rival Tommaso Ciampa.

Since Ciampa was set to defend the NXT Championship against Black at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix, though, it left Gargano without a dance partner.

That quickly changed when Gargano announced he was setting his sights on the North American title.

Ricochet wasted little time in granting Gargano a championship match, but Johnny Wrestling showed his gratitude by laying out The One and Only with a superkick flush to the chin.

A fight ensued the next time they saw each other, but Ciampa intervened to help his former DIY teammate. Gargano and Ciampa teamed up to take out Black as well, which nearly resulted in them shaking hands until Candice LeRae prevented Gargano from doing so.

With that, the stage was set perfectly for a match between Gargano and Ricochet that had the potential to steal the show at TakeOver and enter the early conversation for match of the year.

Both Superstars put on some memorable classics in 2018, especially Gargano's series against Ciampa, as well as his match against Andrade one year ago.

Ricochet did some special things as well, and he was dominant en route to winning the North American title for Adam Cole and going on to defend it successfully on multiple occasions.

Saturday marked perhaps Ricochet's biggest challenge to date, and it resulted in him dropping the title.

There is seemingly still unfinished business between Gargano and Ricochet given what happened in Phoenix, which means the stage may be set for a long-term feud that could potentially culminate two nights before WrestleMania.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).