3-Star CB Shilo Sanders, Son of Deion Sanders, Commits to South Carolina

Shilo Sanders, a 3-star cornerback out of Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas, has committed to play at South Carolina:

The 6'0", 185-pound Sanders is ranked as the 80th-best prospect in Texas and 61st-best cornerback in the country, per 247Sports. He is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders.

The South Carolina class of 2019 is ranked 21st in the nation by 247Sports, with 5-star defensive tackle Zacch Pickens standing as the highest-listed future Gamecock at eighth overall.

The class is ranked just eighth out of 14 teams in the SEC, however, with four teams in the top five of the country.

Sanders can help the Gamecocks push closer to the top of the SEC East, though. Per Gerry Hamilton of ESPN.com, he is a "physical corner, who can also play [nickelback] or safety."

Sanders could also be a solid fit there. He spoke with Phil Kornblut of GoUpstate.com and provided more comments about his choice: "The good thing about [USC defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson] is that he will play his corners' strengths. Like me, being a great press man corner, he will have me in press a lot. He's a coach who likes playing to your strength."

Kornblut also reported that Sanders had interest from 11 other schools, including Tennessee, Michigan State and Florida State.

The Gamecocks open the 2019 season against the University of North Carolina on August 31.