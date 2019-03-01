Brandon Graham, Eagles Agree to 3-Year Contract During 2019 NFL Draft Combine

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Defensive end Brandon Graham, who has played his entire nine-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles, is staying with the team on a three-year extension, the club announced Friday.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed the rumored financial details:

Drafted 13th overall out of Michigan, the 30-year-old has amassed 42.5 sacks, with a career-high of nine during Philadelphia's 2017 championship season. He also came up with one of the biggest plays in team history thanks to his strip-sack fumble of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII.

A mainstay on the Philadelphia defense, Graham has only missed one game in the past seven years and started 63 of Philadelphia's last 64 regular-season contests.

Some of his numbers took a dip in 2018, however, as he had just 4.0 sacks and 39 tackles.

But Pro Football Focus rated him highly, which has been a common theme during his Eagles career:

Notably, PFF credited him with 70 pressures, so even though his sack numbers were down, Graham still did a good job getting in the quarterback's space.

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com expressed pessimism on his football future, noting that "the track record of betting on soon-to-be 31-year-old pass-rushers in free agency is rough." Graham, who turns 31 in April, was ranked No. 24 on Rosenthal's list of the best free agents in the 2019 class.

Graham does have a lot of miles on his personal odometer given his nine years in the league, although he could have something left in the tank for Philadelphia. If anything, it is getting a Super Bowl champion who has a proven history of staying on the field and disrupting the opposing passing attack.

The Eagles are returning their four top sack leaders from last year in Graham, Fletcher Cox, Michael Bennett and Chris Long. Derek Barnett will also be back after suffering a season-ending injury after six games.