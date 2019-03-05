Report: Patriots Won't Use Franchise Tag on Flowers, Brown or Gostkowski

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Three top free agents could potentially leave the New England Patriots this offseason after the team decided not to use the franchise tag on kicker Stephen Gostkowski, defensive end Trey Flowers or offensive tackle Trent Brown, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Brown had just completed his first year with the team but started all 16 games at left tackle in 2018.

Flowers has made a longer impact in his four seasons with New England, totaling 21 sacks over the past three years. He led the team with 7.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits last season, adding two more sacks in the playoffs.

The 25-year-old has become one of the most reliable players in what has been an inconsistent pass rush for New England. Although often overshadowed, he is a key part of the defense and a major reason the team has won two Super Bowl titles in the last three years.

While the team will likely do what it can to re-sign him, the most surprising departure would probably be Gostkowski after 13 years with the Patriots.

The four-time Pro Bowler had the unenviable task of being the kicker who took over for Adam Vinatieri in New England. He's spent his entire career with the organization after being a fourth-round draft pick in 2006.

With the exception of a torn quadriceps muscle that cost him eight games during the 2010 season, he has appeared in every Patriots game for the past 13 years. He's won three Super Bowl titles in 2014, 2016 and 2018, going 6-of-8 on field goals in those games.

The last time Gostkowski's contract came due in 2015, the Patriots placed the franchise tag on him. The two sides wound up agreeing to a long-term extension worth $17.2 million over four years.

That previous deal made the University of Memphis product the NFL's highest-paid kicker by total value and average annual value ($4.3 million). Only Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens had more guaranteed money ($10.8 million) than the Patriots star's $10.1 million.

Gostkowski has been one of the NFL's best kickers since his rookie season. He's led the league in field goals made three different times (2008, 2013, 2014) and extra points made twice (2007, 2012). His career success rate of 87.4 percent is third-highest in NFL history.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has never been shy about moving on from players earlier than expected, and these three players could learn that lesson this offseason.

Brown, Flowers and Gostkowski will all have a chance to re-sign with New England but will be free to test the open market before deciding on their futures in the NFL.