Report: Ex-Rams OL Rodger Saffold Agrees to 4-Year, $44M Contract with Titans

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Free-agent offensive lineman Rodger Saffold agreed to a four-year, $44 million deal with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Saffold will get $22.5 million guaranteed from the contract.

The 30-year-old spent the first nine years of his career with the Rams after being selected in the second round in 2010.

This is not the first time Saffold has agreed to a contract with a team other than the Rams. In March 2014, he reportedly agreed to a five-year, $42.5 million deal with the Oakland Raiders. However, a failed physical led him to re-sign with the Rams on a five-year, $31.7 million deal.

That turned out to be a key signing for the Rams, as he has shown the ability to play nearly every position on the offensive line. He has made starts at right tackle, left tackle, left guard and right guard.

Per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry, Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said of Saffold in December 2018:

"What he enables us to do both in the run and the pass, the combination of his athleticism, his ability to get to the second level, play in space, but then also play with power, get removal at the line of scrimmage. You're not limited in any really scheme run-wise. He's a great matchup."

Although a shoulder injury landed him on injured reserve in 2015, the 6'5", 323-pound lineman was able to maintain relatively good health for the majority of his most recent contract. He made 15-plus appearances in four of the five years, playing in every game in both 2014 and 2018.

A healthy Saffold helped the Rams make a run to the Super Bowl in 2018-19, losing to the New England Patriots in February 13-3. He was named a first alternate for the 2019 Pro Bowl.

Having chased money and been spurned previously in his career, the lineman let it be known last year he was willing to take a hometown discount with the Rams, per Thiry:

"You want to be paid fairly. But I think the culture and the team that I'm around is worth just as much as the extra money that I could get from going somewhere else.

"That's just with getting older and understanding what I'm around. I want to be successful for years to come, and I think in order to do that—I've been with this team for so long already, it's like why start changing now that it's good."

Ultimately, though, Tennessee made Saffold a superior offer.

This signing comes after Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan took to social media early on in the process to try to recruit Saffold:

Well, the two will now have the opportunity to become best friends.

Adding Saffold should provide a boost to a unit that ranked 22nd in sacks allowed (47) while the rushing attack tied for 12th at 4.5 yards per carry.

With quarterback Marcus Mariota having troubles staying healthy early on in his career, solidifying the offensive line figured to be a top priority in Tennessee this offseason. And by reaching a deal with Saffold, the Titans managed to snag one of the top linemen on the market.