Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Match Card, Odds and Predictions After Go-Home Raw

The NFL's year may be coming to a close as Super Bowl 53 approaches, but The Road to WrestleMania 35 kicks off Sunday with the annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

This is always one of the most anticipated events of the year, and WWE has stacked the card with some great matches.

In addition to the Royal Rumble contests, the company has booked seven title bouts. Here is a rundown of the card, according to WWE.com:

Men's Royal Rumble

Women's Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar vs. Finn Balor (Universal Championship)

vs. Finn (Universal Championship) Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles ( WWE Championship)

Championship) Ronda Rousey vs. Sasha Banks (Raw Women's Championship)

vs. Sasha Banks (Raw Women's Championship) Asuka vs. Becky Lynch ( SmackDown Women's Championship)

vs. Becky Lynch ( Women's Championship) The Bar vs. The Miz and Shane McMahon ( SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

and Shane McMahon ( Tag Team Championships) Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (U.S. Championship)

vs. (U.S. Championship) Buddy Murphy vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Kalisto vs. Hideo Itami ( Cruiserweight Championship)

Before we attempt to make some predictions, let's go through the odds for each match as listed on OddsShark.com.