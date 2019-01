Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Match Card, Odds and Predictions After Go-Home Raw

4 of 6

The Royal Rumble is one of the most entertaining matches of the year, but it has become much more predictable in recent years.

With WWE promising to make changes for the better in 2019, management might decide to throw us a couple of curveballs and pick two winners who will shock and delight the crowd.

The question is: Does WWE pick a newcomer to elevate or an established veteran who has worked hard to earn a shot at glory in one of the main events at WrestleMania?

When it comes to the men's Rumble, Seth Rollins is a safe bet, but Drew McIntyre is the one who would get the most out of a victory. He has worked hard to prove he is a better wrestler than people remember from his first WWE run, and based on recent matches, he has succeeded in that goal.

As for the women's Rumble match, giving a relative newcomer a huge push with a surprising win is what needs to happen, and nobody is positioned better than Ruby Riott.

She is a great wrestler who has had some outstanding matches against Raw's top stars. Giving her the win, possibly with some help from Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan, would be a welcome surprise.

Predictions: McIntyre and Riott win their respective Royal Rumble matches.