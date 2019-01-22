Finding Ideal Landing Spots for NBA's Top Trade Deadline Targets

0 of 5

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Neither NBA teams nor players can vocalize their true preference for what takes place between now and the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

Clubs would cost themselves leverage by making their desires known, and players must keep as many options open as possible at all times.

Even if it sounds like someone is tipping their hand, remember that we're in peak smokescreen season. All trade rumors should be digested with several grains of salt.

With that said, there's an ideal deadline for everyone. Weaknesses are well-defined by this point, so clubs should have a clear shopping list, and players can see which situations would offer the best combination of individual opportunity and team success.

We're taking both sides into account here as we try to align the market's top realistic trade targets with the best-fitting buyer. Again, we're talking realistic trade candidates only—no megastars, not even that unibrowed one everyone keeps talking about. (The New Orleans Pelicans shouldn't even consider dealing Anthony Davis before seeing how he responds to his upcoming supermax offer.)

If the basketball gods are keeping everyone's best interests in mind, this is where this season's best trade chips should land.