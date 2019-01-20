Lakers News: Walton, Ingram, Stephenson Speak About Lonzo Ball's Injury, Impact

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 19: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers lays on the court after an injury in the second half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on January 19, 2019 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers lamented an ankle injury suffered by Lonzo Ball during Saturday's 138-134 overtime loss to the Houston Rockets, with forward Brandon Ingram saying the point guard was "absolutely" playing the best basketball of his career.

Bill Oram of The Athletic provided comments about the deflating setback from Ingram, head coach Luke Walton and guard Lance Stephenson, who helped carry Ball to the locker room.

"He knew it was something big," Stephenson said.

Ingram and Ball have been forced to step up for the Lakers with LeBron James and Rajon Rondo sidelined since Christmas Day because of injuries. L.A. had been picking up steam lately with back-to-back wins over the Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder, and it led Houston by 18 at halftime.

"Right when Lonzo went down, I think that's when it all went away," Ingram said about Ball's exit in the third quarter.

  1. Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade

  2. Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History

  3. Lance's Air Guitar Is the Lakers' New Go-To Celebration

  4. Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?

  5. Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s

  6. Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑

  7. 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List

  8. Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry

  9. Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo

  10. D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50

  11. Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge

  12. CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming

  13. NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos

  14. The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped

  15. Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season

  16. Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer

  17. Happy 30th to KD!

  18. Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback

  19. Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟

  20. The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today

Right Arrow Icon

The Lakers announced X-rays were negative, but the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the ankle sprain, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Oram noted Walton is concerned about how an absence could halt Ball's recent progress.

"For Lonzo it's learning on the go," he said. "He hasn't had an offseason yet to work on his game. So he's learning while we're playing during the season and he's really done a nice job of turning a corner. We'll see where we're at, how long he's out for, and hopefully get him up and running again and playing at the level he was playing at before he got hurt."

Ball has averaged 11.1 points, 7.0 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 10 January appearances.

A timetable for his return likely won't be available until the Lakers receive the MRI results.

Related

    Kuzma Has the 'Highest Value' of Lakers' Young Stars

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kuzma Has the 'Highest Value' of Lakers' Young Stars

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Lakers Need Alpha Kuz Even Once LeBron Returns

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Lakers Need Alpha Kuz Even Once LeBron Returns

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    X-Rays Negative on Lonzo's Ankle

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    X-Rays Negative on Lonzo's Ankle

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Walton: 'If We Keep Harden Under 50, We've Succeeded' 😅

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Walton: 'If We Keep Harden Under 50, We've Succeeded' 😅

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report