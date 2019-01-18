Doc Rivers Explains Mixed Feelings on DeMarcus Cousins Signing with Warriors

Tim Daniels

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers had mixed feelings about DeMarcus Cousins' choice to sign with the star-studded Golden State Warriors in free agency.    

Ben Golliver of the Washington Post provided Rivers' comments ahead of Cousins' 2018-19 season debut Friday night against the Clippers at Staples Center:

The 28-year-old University of Kentucky product, who's been sidelined since last January because of a torn Achilles, signed a one-year, $5.3 million contract with the Dubs in July.

"This was my ace of spades," Cousins told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated at the time. "This was my chess move."

He'll join Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green to form one of the most talented, decorated starting lineups in NBA history.

If Cousins returns to top form—he ranked 22nd among all players in player efficiency rating last season, per ESPN.com—Golden State will likely be virtually impossible to beat come playoff time, barring a rash of injuries elsewhere on the loaded roster.

That's bad news for Rivers and the Clippers—who own a 24-20 record heading into Friday's clash—and the rest of the Western Conference.

