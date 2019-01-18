Scott Linehan Fired as Cowboys Offensive Coordinator After 4 Seasons

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys announced Friday offensive coordinator Scott Linehan agreed to leave his position following discussions with head coach Jason Garrett.

Garrett released a statement, calling the coaching change a "mutual decision."

"This was not an easy decision because of how highly we regard Scott Linehan as a football coach and as a person," he said. "He and I had some really positive, substantive and open discussions which took place in the latter part of this week, and we ultimately agreed that it would be in the best interest of all of the parties involved if we were to make a change at this position."

