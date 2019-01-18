Scott Linehan Fired as Cowboys Offensive Coordinator After 4 Seasons

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 4: Offensive assistant coach Scott Linehan of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 4, 2014 in Chicago, Illinios. The Cowboys defeated the Bears 41-28. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys announced Friday offensive coordinator Scott Linehan agreed to leave his position following discussions with head coach Jason Garrett.

Garrett released a statement, calling the coaching change a "mutual decision."

"This was not an easy decision because of how highly we regard Scott Linehan as a football coach and as a person," he said. "He and I had some really positive, substantive and open discussions which took place in the latter part of this week, and we ultimately agreed that it would be in the best interest of all of the parties involved if we were to make a change at this position."

                 

