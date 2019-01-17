Clint Capela Out 4-6 Weeks After Undergoing Surgery on Thumb Injury

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets will be without big man Clint Capela for four to six weeks.

General manager Daryl Morey announced as much Thursday, noting Capela underwent successful surgery on his right thumb to address a torn ligament. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski had previously reported the time frame on Monday.

Capela was in the middle of a career season before this setback, averaging 17.6 points and 12.6 rebounds a night. Both numbers would be career-best totals, and he is posting 1.8 blocks per game as the team's primary rim protector.

Opponents shoot 2.2 worse than their normal averages when he defends them within six feet of the basket, per NBA.com.

Injuries are starting to become a concern for a Rockets team that is heavily reliant on James Harden carrying the offense on a nightly basis. Chris Paul hasn't played since Dec. 20 due to a hamstring injury, and Houston has already lost more games in 2018-19 (19) than it did throughout the entire 2017-18 regular season (17).

Injuries also derailed the Rockets in the playoffs, seeing how Paul suffered a hamstring injury when they led the Western Conference Finals 3-2. They lost the final two games against the Golden State Warriors without him.

Look for Nene and Marquese Chriss to see more minutes in the frontcourt while Capela is sidelined.