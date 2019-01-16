Gregg Popovich Calls Luka Doncic 'One Hell of a Basketball Player and Person'

Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich offered lofty praise for Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic on Wednesday, per Mavs play-by-play announcer Mark Followill:

The 19-year-old Doncic averaged 20.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists entering his game against San Antonio on Wednesday. He's also helped engineer a significant year-to-year turnaround in Dallas, as the 20-23 Mavs only need five more wins to beat their victory total from last season.

Fans have taken a liking to Doncic as well, as the ex-Real Madrid star has the fourth-most All-Star votes in the league.

