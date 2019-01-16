Gregg Popovich Calls Luka Doncic 'One Hell of a Basketball Player and Person'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 17, 2019

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) tries to make an opening against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich offered lofty praise for Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic on Wednesday, per Mavs play-by-play announcer Mark Followill:

The 19-year-old Doncic averaged 20.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists entering his game against San Antonio on Wednesday. He's also helped engineer a significant year-to-year turnaround in Dallas, as the 20-23 Mavs only need five more wins to beat their victory total from last season.

Fans have taken a liking to Doncic as well, as the ex-Real Madrid star has the fourth-most All-Star votes in the league.

      

