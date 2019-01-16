Red Sox to Visit Donald Trump, White House on Feb. 15, 'Several' Won't Attend

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox are planning to visit the White House on Feb. 15 to celebrate their 2018 World Series championship with President Donald Trump, but team president Sam Kennedy said those plans could change if the ongoing government shutdown continues into next month, per Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe.

Abraham reported that "several" unidentified players have said they won't attend.

"We would expect a healthy representation of ownership, executives, coaches and players," Kennedy said. "Everybody is aware of the date."

Although MLB clubs usually visit the White House during the regular season, often when they're in the area to face the Washington Nationals or Baltimore Orioles, the Red Sox are going to take a one-day trip during spring training.

Kennedy said they will "obviously adjust" if the White House suggests doing so and pointed out their communication with the staff there has "stalled" during the shutdown.

"We thought an earlier visit rather than waiting until later in the year made the most sense," he said about the projected February trip.

On Monday, Trump paid for a fast-food meal for the College Football Playoff national champion Clemson Tigers on their visit with much of the White House food staff currently furloughed.

While the offerings, which included Wendy's, McDonald's and pizza, led to internet backlash and offers from celebrities for more traditional fine-dining options, the Tigers seemed to enjoy the food.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who called Trump "disrespectful" for his Twitter messages questioning the death toll in Cora's native Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria in 2017, said he won't skip the trip, per Abraham.

"I'm planning on attending and using this platform in a positive way for us," Cora said.

According to Abraham, attendance will not be mandatory for Red Sox players and staff.

Boston defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games to win the 2018 World Series in October.