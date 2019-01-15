Cowboys News: Leighton Vander Esch Replacing Luke Kuechly in 2019 Pro Bowl

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch can add Pro Bowler to his list of accomplishments in his challenge for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

According to Grant Gordon of NFL.com, the rookie linebacker will replace Carolina Panthers veteran Luke Kuechly in the annual game because of an injury suffered by the latter. Gordon noted the Boise State product will be the first Cowboys defensive rookie to participate in the game in 37 years.

Dallas selected Vander Esch with the No. 19 overall pick, and he surpassed the high expectations that go with being a first-round pick.

He appeared in all 16 games and finished with 140 tackles, two interceptions and seven passes defended while helping lead the Cowboys to the NFC East title and a playoff victory over the Seattle Seahawks before their season ended with a second-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cowboys defense improved significantly thanks in part to his presence, as it finished seventh in yards allowed and sixth in points allowed after it was a middling 13th in points allowed in 2017.

Now that Vander Esch is a Pro Bowler, the question is whether he will win the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com picked Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard but included Vander Esch among those with a legitimate argument alongside Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James and Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb. The winner will be announced at the NFL Honors on Feb. 2.