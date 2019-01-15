Jayson Tatum on Kyrie Irving's Celtics Criticisms: 'He's Telling His Truth'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2019

CHAPEL HILL, NC - SEPTEMBER 28: Jayson Tatum #0 and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics exchange a high five against the Charlotte Hornets during a pre-season game on September 28, 2018 at Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
Kent Smith/Getty Images

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum took no issue with Kyrie Irving's recent comments about the Celtics' issues.

Following Boston's 109-102 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Tatum told reporters that Irving is "telling his truth" and "knows what it takes to win a championship":

After Saturday's 105-103 loss to the Orlando Magic, Irving said a lack of experience was at the root of Boston's struggles.

            

