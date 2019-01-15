Jayson Tatum on Kyrie Irving's Celtics Criticisms: 'He's Telling His Truth'

Kent Smith/Getty Images

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum took no issue with Kyrie Irving's recent comments about the Celtics' issues.

Following Boston's 109-102 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Tatum told reporters that Irving is "telling his truth" and "knows what it takes to win a championship":

After Saturday's 105-103 loss to the Orlando Magic, Irving said a lack of experience was at the root of Boston's struggles.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.