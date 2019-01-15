Jayson Tatum on Kyrie Irving's Celtics Criticisms: 'He's Telling His Truth'January 15, 2019
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum took no issue with Kyrie Irving's recent comments about the Celtics' issues.
Following Boston's 109-102 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Tatum told reporters that Irving is "telling his truth" and "knows what it takes to win a championship":
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
"Sometimes you gotta be brutally honest in this profession to get the best out of an individual." - #Celtics Jayson Tatum on Kyrie Irving's message to the team following Monday's loss to the #Nets. https://t.co/8qnud0Xmlt
After Saturday's 105-103 loss to the Orlando Magic, Irving said a lack of experience was at the root of Boston's struggles.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
