Report: Ex-Knicks F Noah Vonleh Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Timberwolves

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Former New York Knicks forward Noah Vonleh has agreed to a one-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

Vonleh, who turns 24 years old in August, averaged 8.4 points and 7.8 rebounds in 68 games for the 17-65 Knicks. He was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise lost season.

Drafted ninth overall by the Charlotte Hornets in 2014, Vonleh's career got off to a slow start. He bounced from Charlotte to the Portland Trail Blazers to the Chicago Bulls in three years, never averaging more than 19.0 minutes per game.

However, he found a home in the Knicks' starting lineup and immediately paid dividends with his energy on both ends. The ex-Indiana Hoosier posted a 13.9 player efficiency rating and 3.2 win shares, both of which were career highs. He also ranked 17th in defensive real plus-minus among 100 qualified power forwards, per ESPN.

Vonleh also expanded his offensive repertoire behind the three-point line. After making just 43 three-pointers in the first four years of his career, the big man knocked down 46 shots on 137 attempts for a 33.6 percent mark.

That should make Vonleh a more valuable asset in a league where teams are shooting 32.0 three-pointers per game, which is the highest figure in NBA history.

Dan Favale and Adam Fromal of Bleacher Report also recognized Vonleh's solid 2018-19 season when the duo ranked him 95th on a Jan. 24 list of the top 100 players in the league this year.

Ultimately, Minnesota may be getting a steal in Vonleh, who is a proven contributor on both ends.