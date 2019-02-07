Enes Kanter Reportedly Released by Knicks After 1-Plus Seasons

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Enes Kanter's time with the New York Knicks has come to an end.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday that the Knicks are releasing the veteran after failing to move him prior to the trade deadline.

Wojnarowski reported Wednesday—the day before the trade deadline—that buyout talks were expected to begin if a trade could not be reached.

Kanter joined New York in 2017 after being acquired in the Carmelo Anthony trade. And although the veteran exercised his ($18.6 million) player option during the offseason to remain in the Big Apple, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported in early January that Kanter had grown unhappy with the organization's "development" plan, which has impacted his playing time.

The 26-year-old center, though, made it clear that winning is his top priority.

"As long as we're winning, I'm fine with any role," Kanter said, per Bondy. "If we're not winning, it's a problem."

The Knicks are a league-worst 10-43 amid a five-year playoff drought. Meanwhile, Kanter started just 23 times in 44 appearances. He averaged 14.0 points and 10.5 rebounds with the Knicks this season.

A reduced role caused his frustration to reach a tipping point in late January, per The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov:

He wound up speaking out about his lack of playing time on a number of occasions as time went on. As he saw action just three times in the final 12 games prior to the trade deadline, it reached a point where the veteran commemorated his playing time by kissing the midcourt logo at Madison Square Garden:

The saga didn't end there, though. On Friday, Kanter made it clear, per Vorkunov, that he found his role (or lack thereof) with the team to be "disrespectful."

His release is just the latest move for the rebuilding Knicks, who traded Kristaps Porzingis, Courtney Lee, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Trey Burke in late January in an effort to clear up cap space for the summer.

Kanter will now have the opportunity to explore his market and try to finish out the season with a bigger role than the one he possessed in New York.