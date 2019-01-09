Guingamp Stun PSG in Coupe de la Ligue Quarter-Final Despite Neymar's Goal

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain were dumped out of the Coupe de La Ligue after a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Guingamp on Wednesday:

Manager Thomas Tuchel named a strong team for the clash, with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Thiago Silva all starting against Ligue 1's bottom side.

Guingamp managed to successfully frustrate the holders in a dour first half at the Parc des Princes. Mbappe came the closest to breaking the deadlock with a lobbed effort that flew just wide.

Tuchel sent on Edinson Cavani and Marco Verratti at half-time in search of a winner, and the Uruguayan forced goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson into a save within minutes of the restart.

Guingamp missed a superb opportunity to take the lead on the hour mark after Thomas Meunier conceded a penalty for a foul on Ludovic Blas. However, Marcus Thuram stepped up and clipped the ball high over the bar.

The miss proved costly as PSG went ahead almost immediately afterwards. Meunier made amends for his error with a cross into the box which Neymar headed home.

Yet PSG were awarded a second penalty late on when Juan Bernat tangled with Marcus Coco. This time Yeni Ngbakoto took the kick and sent Alphonse Areola the wrong way to make it 1-1.

The game looked to be heading straight to penalties when Guingamp won their third spot-kick of the match in stoppage time. Thuram again stepped up and this time fired the ball home to send the holders out.

What's Next?

Both teams return to Ligue 1 action at the weekend. PSG are away at Amiens on Saturday, while Guingamp host Saint Etienne on the same day.