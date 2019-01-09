Jeison Murillo: Barcelona Move Started as a Joke with My Agent

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Barcelona defender Jeison Murillo has revealed his loan switch to Barcelona originated after he jokingly asked his agent to get him the move.

The Colombian joined the Blaugrana on loan from Valencia last month for the rest of the season as cover with Samuel Umtiti recovering from an ongoing knee issue.

Speaking to Sport's Albert Roge, Murillo said: "I found out about Umtiti's injury, and as a joke, I said to my agent: 'How about you take me to Barca?' But it was nothing more than that, a joke. After 20 days, my agent called me and he told me that there was a possibility of signing for Barca."

"I was in shock," he added. "I always dreamed of playing for Barca and I was crossing my fingers at that point."

The former Inter Milan player's move to Barcelona was confirmed in December, and now that the January transfer window is open, he can feature for the club.

Barca face Levante in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday, and he could make his debut.

Football writer Simon Harrison felt he would be a shrewd acquisition for the Catalan giants:

Murillo had only made three appearances for Valencia this season, so it may take him a little time to get up to speed at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona blogger Kevin Williams believes he could establish himself as a long-term asset for them, though:

Murillo added that is "obviously" his goal, and he is hoping to make an impression while he's there:

"The day to day is what marks you. Since I arrived at Barcelona, the intention and the mentality is to work hard to earn my place and to have as many opportunities as possible. I'm here to give everything of myself. In six months, we will see what happens, but the important thing is that things go well."

Barca will have the option to make his stay permanent for €25 million at the end of the season.



Murillo will still have to compete with Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet for game time while Umtiti is out of action, but if he can capitalise on the opportunities he's given, he may get his wish.