Stock Up, Stock Down for MMA Fighters in the GOAT Debate

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

There is constant talk among MMA fans about who is the "greatest of all time."

In reality, there isn't any one single answer. Weighing things like dominance, technical pioneering, title victories and winning streaks means that there will always and forever be multiple viable answers to any questions about the MMA GOAT. Couple that with the fact that most of the candidates are still actively competing and the goal posts aren't just moving on this argument, but they're flying around.

Still, fighters can find their claims strengthened or contested based on any number of factors. That has been felt especially strongly in the last few months, with new names emerging and old names falling out of this discussion.

So whose fortunes have suffered? And whose positions have been strengthened? Read on in Bleacher Report's Stock Report on the Greatest MMA Fighters of All Time.