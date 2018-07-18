Anderson Silva Reportedly Will Receive 1-Year Suspension for Positive Drug Test

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

MMA star Anderson Silva will receive a one-year suspension from the USADA after it determined contaminated substances caused his positive drug test, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

The suspension will date back to October 2017, which means he will be eligible to return in October 2018.

The 43-year-old originally tested positive for both methyltestosterone and a diuretic October 26.

While he was initially suspended indefinitely as a repeat offender, the ability to return in October could allow him to resume his career.

Silva discussed the suspension Wednesday through his PR team (via Helwani):

"I am vindicated. The past nine months have been extremely difficult. I felt like my career and everything I had worked so hard for was dying and my future was hanging in the balance. I knew in my heart that I had done nothing wrong and fully cooperated with USADA during their inquiry to prove it. Today I have a renewed energy. My legacy is restored. I can focus on getting back into the ring and the next chapter of my life after fighting."

The superstar's last UFC match came against Derek Brunson in February 2017, which resulted in a win by unanimous decision. Before that he had gone four years and three months without a professional victory—a stretch that included four losses and a no-contest against Nate Diaz.

A return to the Octagon could help Silva reform his legacy before he retires.