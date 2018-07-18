Anderson Silva Reportedly Will Receive 1-Year Suspension for Positive Drug Test

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 18, 2018

Anderson Silva, of Brazil, squats before a middleweight mixed martial arts bout against Derek Brunson at UFC 208 Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in New York. Silva won the fight. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

MMA star Anderson Silva will receive a one-year suspension from the USADA after it determined contaminated substances caused his positive drug test, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

The suspension will date back to October 2017, which means he will be eligible to return in October 2018.

The 43-year-old originally tested positive for both methyltestosterone and a diuretic October 26.

While he was initially suspended indefinitely as a repeat offender, the ability to return in October could allow him to resume his career.

Silva discussed the suspension Wednesday through his PR team (via Helwani):

"I am vindicated. The past nine months have been extremely difficult. I felt like my career and everything I had worked so hard for was dying and my future was hanging in the balance. I knew in my heart that I had done nothing wrong and fully cooperated with USADA during their inquiry to prove it. Today I have a renewed energy. My legacy is restored. I can focus on getting back into the ring and the next chapter of my life after fighting."

The superstar's last UFC match came against Derek Brunson in February 2017, which resulted in a win by unanimous decision. Before that he had gone four years and three months without a professional victory—a stretch that included four losses and a no-contest against Nate Diaz.

A return to the Octagon could help Silva reform his legacy before he retires.

Related

    Cormier: Lesnar Will ‘Be the Last Fight of My Career’

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Cormier: Lesnar Will ‘Be the Last Fight of My Career’

    Bloody Elbow
    via Bloody Elbow

    Whittaker on Gastelum: 'I'm Just Better at Everything'

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Whittaker on Gastelum: 'I'm Just Better at Everything'

    Simon Samano
    via MMAjunkie

    Newell: I’m Either Getting Biggest Win or Worst Loss

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Newell: I’m Either Getting Biggest Win or Worst Loss

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting

    Two Belts. One Shirt — Grab the Merch 🛒

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Two Belts. One Shirt — Grab the Merch 🛒

    via B/R Shop