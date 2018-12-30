"Daddy's Home, DC": Jon Jones Calls out Daniel Cormier After UFC 232 Win

Jon Jones put a beating on one of his longtime rivals, Alexander Gustafsson, at UFC 232...and he wants to make a trend of that.

Speaking with UFC commentator Joe Rogan in his post-fight interview, Jones minced no words when it came to questions on who he wants to fight next. He wants to beat Daniel Cormier one more time.

"I know there's a guy who's been calling himself champ-champ," he said. "I mean, what guy just gives up his belt because somebody else made it home? Daddy's home, DC."

Cormier and Jones have been embroiled in the most bitter rivalry in recent MMA history, dating back to Cormier's rise up the 205-pound ranks in 2014. They've fought twice since then, in 2015 and 2017, but Jones' outside-the-cage struggles have seen Cormier become a long-reigning champion despite losing in both of their previous showdowns.

Still, there is intense heat between the two of them and there's no question that fans would turn out for a threematch between two of the top talents in the sport today. If Cormier can't land his dream match with Brock Lesnar, look for this one to go down in 2019.