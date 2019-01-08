Bruce Arians Reportedly Buccaneers' Focus for New HC Amid Jim Caldwell Buzz

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2019

Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians looks out to the field before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
John Froschauer/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly "focusing on hiring" Bruce Arians as their new head coach, and the "strong interest is mutual," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Per Rapoport, "Negotiations are likely to begin soon."

The news comes shortly after Jenna Laine of ESPN reported the team has also shown interest in Jim Caldwell:

Laine did add that Arians remains the top candidate, though she noted he presents a slew of questions:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

