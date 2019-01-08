Bruce Arians Reportedly Buccaneers' Focus for New HC Amid Jim Caldwell Buzz

Bruce Arians Reportedly Buccaneers' Focus for New HC Amid Jim Caldwell BuzzJanuary 8, 2019
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly "focusing on hiring" Bruce Arians as their new head coach, and the "strong interest is mutual," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Per Rapoport, "Negotiations are likely to begin soon."
The news comes shortly after Jenna Laine of ESPN reported the team has also shown interest in Jim Caldwell:
For those asking...no news on the Bucs’ coaching front as far as Bruce Arians. But interestingly (and this corroborates something @AlbertBreer reported) — I’m told that there has been a push for Jim Caldwell, although he was not among the Bucs’ reported list of interviews.
Laine did add that Arians remains the top candidate, though she noted he presents a slew of questions:
I will say...sources around the league that I’ve spent a lot of time talking to in the last 24 hours believe Bruce Arians is the guy. But a LOT has to go into that hire. Can he fully-commit one year after retiring? For how long? Is he healthy? Does his family support it?
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
