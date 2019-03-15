Former ROY Michael Carter-Williams, Magic Agree to 10-Day Contract

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 17: Michael Carter-Williams #1 of the Houston Rockets during the national anthem before the game against the Utah Jazz on December 17, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

The Orlando Magic have agreed to a deal with Michael Carter-Williams

Per The Athletic's Josh Robbins, Carter-Williams will receive a 10-day contract after the Magic were granted an injury hardship exemption. 

The Magic officially announced Carter-Williams' signing Friday:

Orlando's backup point guard, Isaiah Briscoe, had arthroscopic knee surgery Wednesday to repair a torn meniscus.

This signing comes after the Houston Rockets traded Carter-Williams to the Chicago Bulls in early January in a move that saved the team $2.6 million in luxury-tax payments, per ESPN's Bobby Marks. Chicago subsequently waived the 27-year-old guard.

He has not appeared in a game since Dec. 19.

Carter-Williams averaged 4.3 points and 1.3 assists in 9.1 minutes per game in 16 appearances with Houston this season. He shot 41 percent from the floor with the Rockets, a solid improvement, albeit in a limited sample size, from his 33.2 percent from 2017-18.

He got off to a solid start to his professional career, averaging 16.0 points, 6.7 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game in Philadelphia. However, Carter-Williams has been unable to build on that success since leaving his original franchise. Both his scoring and his overall playing time have declined with each passing season.

The former NBA Rookie of the Year has spent time bouncing around the league after spending the first year and a half with the Philadelphia 76ers. Prior to joining the Magic, he had suited up for four different organizations since 2015-16, never spending more than one year with a team during that span.

Now, Carter-Williams hopes a fresh start in Orlando will help him get his career back on an upward trend.

The Magic will use the former NBA Rookie of the Year to get them over the hump in the Eastern Conference playoff race. They are currently 1.5 games behind the Miami Heat for the No. 8 seed with 12 games remaining. 

