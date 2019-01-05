Kliff Kingsbury Reportedly Blocked from Jets, Cardinals Interviews by USC

FILE - In this July 16, 2018, file photo, Texas Tech football head coach Kliff Kingsbury speaks during NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Frisco, Texas, Monday, July 16, 2018. Kingsbury is entering his sixth season as Texas Tech's coach and owns a 30-33 mark that includes a 6-7 record last season. (AP Photo/Cooper Neill, File)
USC isn't keen on letting Kliff Kingsbury interview with NFL teams as a potential head coach one month after the school hired him to be its offensive coordinator. 

Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, USC has denied the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets' requests to interview Kingsbury for their coaching vacancies. 

         

