Kliff Kingsbury Reportedly Blocked from Jets, Cardinals Interviews by USC

Cooper Neill/Associated Press

USC isn't keen on letting Kliff Kingsbury interview with NFL teams as a potential head coach one month after the school hired him to be its offensive coordinator.

Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, USC has denied the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets' requests to interview Kingsbury for their coaching vacancies.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.