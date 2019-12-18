5-Star OLB Prospect Mekhail Sherman Officially Signs LOI with Georgia

Photo credit: 247Sports.

The Georgia Bulldogs landed a major commitment for their 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday as 5-star linebacker Mekhail Sherman officially signed his letter of intent.

According to 247Sports, Sherman is the No. 18 overall player, No. 2 outside linebacker and No. 1 player from Washington, D.C., in the 2020 class.

Sherman is a standout at St. John's College High School who has garnered interest from a bevy of high-profile college programs. Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Penn State, LSU, Notre Dame and Oklahoma are just a few of the schools that made him a formal scholarship offer.

Sherman was among the players who were invited to take part in The Opening in July 2018, and he turned some heads, according to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports:

At 6'3" and 234 pounds, Sherman is the perfect size to excel at linebacker in college, and the fact that he is speedy to boot should make him a nightmare for opposing offenses.

It isn't uncommon for highly touted linebackers to be a factor during their freshman seasons, and Sherman may have that opportunity in 2020.

The outside backer likely won't be relied upon to make defensive calls as a freshman, and if he is asked to simply track down ball-carriers, he should be a difference-maker very early on in his collegiate career.

Sherman has clearly separated himself from most other players at his position in this recruiting class, and if he continues on his current upward trajectory, he should be one of the biggest defensive stars in college football before long.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart's reputation as one of the nation's best recruiters continues to grow with the official signing of Sherman, who has the potential to be an elite-level playmaker within an already talented defense.

Much like how Roquan Smith led Georgia a few years ago before going on to enjoy success in the NFL with the Chicago Bears, Sherman has the ability to possibly follow a similar path.