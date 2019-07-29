5-Star RB Prospect Kendall Milton Commits to UGA over Alabama, LSU and OSU

Credit: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

Five-star running back Kendall Milton, whom 247Sports ranks as the 11th overall prospect in the class of 2020, chose to attend Georgia on Monday.

The 6'1½", 229-pound Milton, who plays for Buchanan High School in Clovis, California, had 39 offers per 247Sports. He's ranked as the fourth-best running back in his class and the third overall prospect in California.

Milton landed on USA Today's All-USA California First Team after a stellar 2018 season in which he rushed for 1,337 yards on 174 carries (7.7 YPC) and 27 touchdowns. That followed a 1,514-yard campaign to go with 23 touchdowns.

As evidenced by his highlight videos on 247Sports, Milton clearly operates at a different game speed than his opponents. He's typically gone if he's free in the second level and can juke a defender out of his cleats.

Ultimately, Milton looks like he'll be rolling over opposing Division I defenses as well, which makes Georgia's signing one of the best pickups of the recruiting season.

The Bulldogs are quickly becoming the go-to destination for skilled running backs, and it's not hard to see why. Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb and Sony Michel have found success in the NFL, and Elijah Holyfield signed with the Carolina Panthers after going undrafted in 2019.

D'Andre Swift is poised to be the next in line after running for 1,667 yards and 13 touchdowns in his first two years.

Assuming Swift forgoes his senior year to enter the NFL, Milton might have an opportunity to make an immediate impact when he arrives in 2020.