NBA All-Star Game 2019: LeBron James, Giannis, Kyrie Lead 1st Voting Results

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

The first round of 2019 NBA All-Star voting results has been tallied, with LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks setting the pace.

Per an official release from NBA.com, James leads all players with 1,083,363 votes. Antetokounmpo is a distant second after being named on 991,561 ballots, followed by Kyrie Irving of the Boston Celtics (910,329 votes), Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors (793,111) and Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors (774,172).

