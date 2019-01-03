NBA All-Star Game 2019: LeBron James, Giannis, Kyrie Lead 1st Voting Results

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James warms up during halftime as Los Angeles plays the Charlotte Hornets in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Los Angeles won 128-100. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Nell Redmond/Associated Press

The first round of 2019 NBA All-Star voting results has been tallied, with LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks setting the pace. 

Per an official release from NBA.com, James leads all players with 1,083,363 votes. Antetokounmpo is a distant second after being named on 991,561 ballots, followed by Kyrie Irving of the Boston Celtics (910,329 votes), Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors (793,111) and Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors (774,172). 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Ainge: LBJ Might Be Taking 'Trump Approach' with GOAT Take

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ainge: LBJ Might Be Taking 'Trump Approach' with GOAT Take

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Why James Harden Will Win the MVP Again

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Why James Harden Will Win the MVP Again

    Maurice Bobb
    via Bleacher Report

    Teams Best Positioned to Make a Blockbuster Trade

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Teams Best Positioned to Make a Blockbuster Trade

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Most Disappointing Sophomores 😔

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Most Disappointing Sophomores 😔

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report