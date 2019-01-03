Report: Alabama vs. Clemson Ticket Prices 'Plummeting' Ahead of Title Game

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Fans hoping to attend Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship game between Alabama and Clemson can now do so for a surprisingly reasonable price.

According to Josh Dubow of The Associated Press, ticket prices for the title game have dropped significantly and are now available at less than half of their previous value prior to the CFP semifinal round.

TicketIQ noted that tickets with a face value of $475 are available for as little as $135 on the secondary market, and tickets can be found for even less on StubHub at $115, per Dubow.

The national championship game will take place Monday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Alabama and Clemson are meeting with the title on the line for the third time in four years.

TicketIQ founder Jesse Lawrence told Dubow the lack of demand wasn't necessarily surprising: "It's sort of a perfect storm of factors at play this year. It's a big ask for fans to come and that's why we're seeing the prices the way they are. ... It's actually not surprising. I think it's predictable or expected based on two factors."

Lawrence noted that the location of the game is playing a significant role in the ticket prices since the Alabama and Clemson campuses are over 2,000 miles away from Levi's Stadium.

Also, the fact that playing for the national title has become old hat for both 'Bama and Clemson has led to less demand.

The Crimson Tide are playing in the title game for the fourth straight year, and Clemson has made it all the way three times in the past four years.

The Tigers also faced Alabama last season in the semifinal round.

Despite the apparent relative lack of interest in attending the game, there is no shortage of intrigue surrounding it.

Alabama and Clemson have each won a national title against each other in recent years, so Monday's game will act as a tiebreaker of sorts.

Both teams have dominant defenses, and they have talented quarterbacks, with Alabama boasting Heisman Trophy runner-up Tua Tagovailoa and Clemson leaning on freshman phenom Trevor Lawrence.

The College Football Playoff National Championship has all the makings of an instant classic between two undefeated teams, despite a potentially sparse crowd.