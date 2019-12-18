4-Star DT Prospect Justin Rogers Officially Signs LOI with Kentucky

Allen Trieu, 247Sports.com

Defensive tackle Justin Rogers, who 247Sports ranks as the 45th overall prospect in the class of 2020, officially signed with Kentucky on Wednesday:

The 4-star recruit committed to the Wildcats on May 20 before signing his national letter of intent.

The 6'2½", 311-pound Rogers, had 47 offers, per 247Sports. He ranked as the fourth-best defensive tackle in his class and the top overall prospect in Michigan.

Rogers is a versatile athlete who played on the offensive line. He's a ferocious blocker, as evidenced by this junior-season pancake highlight that Allen Trieu of 247Sports posted:

According to David Goricki of the Detroit News, Rogers played some linebacker during his junior season, accruing 22 tackles for a loss, seven sacks and four forced fumbles.

His head coach, Greg Carter, offered praise: "Justin is big, explosive and super athletic. He is a very gifted player who can put a team on his back for long stretches."

Rogers helped bring Oak Park to a 2018 Oakland Activities Association White league title with a perfect 6-0 record. Oak Park lost in the Division 2 District Final round to De La Salle Collegiate High School, which eventually won the state title.

He also told Goricki last August that he can bench 345 pounds and put up 22 reps at 225 pounds. Rogers also noted that he "loved playing on both sides of the ball."

Rogers should be a stalwart on the defensive line for head coach Mark Stoops and the Wildcats.