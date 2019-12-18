4-Star WR Recruit Marcus Rosemy Signs Letter of Intent with Kirby Smart, Georgia

Photo Credit: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy is officially a Georgia Bulldog.

Rosemy signed his letter of intent with the SEC team on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.



Rosemy, who checks in at 6'2" and 195 pounds, is a 4-star prospect and the No. 41 overall player, No. 7 wide receiver and No. 7 player from the state of Florida in his class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

There weren't many better offensive weapons available across the country, and Georgia landed a significant victory on the trail with this commitment.

He announced his commitment on Twitter in June:

Rosemy's quick-cut ability on slants helps him break free from cornerbacks, and he possesses the speed and agility to find open spaces and turn short routes into game-changing plays. He can also high-point passes, making him a threat in the red zone and on fade routes.

He burst onto the scene as a junior in 2018 at powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas high school and finished the campaign with 764 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches, per MaxPreps. He followed up with nine touchdown catches as a senior.

The Florida native also tallied 20.6 yards per catch in 2018, underscoring his tendency to elude defenders and swing the course of games whenever he gets his hands on the ball.

All that talent naturally attracted some of the best programs in the country, as Florida, Florida State, Ohio State and Michigan, among others, were all included on 247Sports' list of interested schools.

Georgia won the highly contested battle, keeping him in the southeast and beating out local rivals to land someone who can develop into an All-American type of playmaker in the coming seasons.

The Bulldogs are coming off an SEC Championship Game appearance and an 11-2 record in 2019 but haven't quite made the leap to national championship status just yet. They were in the College Football Playoff national title game during the 2017 campaign but lost a heartbreaker and missed their chance at the CFP this past season because of their loss to LSU in the conference championship.

Head coach Kirby Smart need to consistently succeed in the fertile recruiting ground in the southeast if he is going to win the elusive title, and landing players like Rosemy is an excellent way to do just that.