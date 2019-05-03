5-Star RB Prospect Demarkcus Bowman Commits to Clemson over Auburn, Florida

Photo Credit: Andrew Ivins/247Sports

Running back Demarkcus Bowman announced Friday he's decided to continue his football career at Clemson.

The high-upside rusher revealed his decision in a commitment video with Shooters Touch Films:

Bowman checks in as a 5-star prospect, the No. 17 overall player and the second-best running back in the 2020 recruiting class, based on 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also listed as the top recruit from the football-rich state of Florida.

This commitment adds to the No. 1 recruiting class for 2020, according to 247Sports.

The Lakeland Senior High School star is a powerful back with the ability to grind out yards between the tackles or hit the edge of a big gain. It gives him the potential to become a three-down workhorse, which is a fading art in the age of backfield committees.

Lakeland head coach Bill Castle said the team's standout running back "worked hard" to become a more complete player, per Roy Fuoco of The Ledger.

"He's a north-and-south runner," Castle said in November. "He gets his pads squared and goes down the line of scrimmage. He's got good vision and the ability to make players miss. He's got the power. His legs are real strong."

College teams clearly took notice as Bowman received scholarship offers from top programs across the country before making his decision.

The learning curve at running back isn't quite as steep as it is at other skill positions, so there's a good chance Bowman could make a reserve impact for head coach Dabo Swinney and Clemson as a freshman.

More importantly, his skill set suggests it's only a matter of time before he takes over the top spot on the Tigers depth chart and plays a critical role in the team's success on a weekly basis.