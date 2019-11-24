Eagles' Doug Pederson: Carson Wentz Hand Injury X-Rays Came Back Negative

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Carson Wentz apparently avoided a serious injury during Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said X-rays revealed the quarterback did not suffer a broken hand.

The 26-year-old saw his 2017 campaign end late in the season after he tore his ACL, with Nick Foles famously replacing him and leading the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title.

Wentz had arguably been on his way to an MVP season that year, throwing for 3,296 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 13 games.

Wentz then missed the first two games of the 2018 season but played mostly well upon his return, throwing for 3,074 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games, completing 69.6 percent of his passes. There was some rust, and the Eagles had their struggles while he was under center, however, going 5-6.

But his season again came to an end in December after he fractured a vertebra. That forced Foles into action again, and the veteran quarterback led the Eagles to a 3-0 record to finish the season, securing a playoff berth.

Wentz's injury setbacks have become a major concern in Philadelphia, seeing as he's the team's franchise quarterback. Building around an injury-prone player always carries its risks, especially if he is a QB.

Part of the issue for Wentz is that one of his strengths as a quarterback is using his mobility to extend plays and either take shots down the field or gain extra yardage as a runner. While that puts strain on the defense, he also leaves himself more vulnerable to absorbing big hits when he doesn't get rid of the ball quickly.

One of the strengths of Foles running the offense was that he didn't hold on to the ball for long, hitting on short throws to prevent the pass rush from reaching him. It's a skill set Wentz may need to develop to keep himself healthy.