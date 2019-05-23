4-Star RB Prospect Chris Tyree Commits to Notre Dame over Alabama, Oklahoma

Photo Credit: Michael Clark/247Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish recruiting class for 2020 received a major boost Thursday with a commitment from coveted running back Chris Tyree.

CBS Sports HQ shared his decision between Notre Dame, Alabama and Oklahoma:

Tyree is a 4-star prospect and the No. 29 overall player in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also rated as the top all-purpose back in the group and the best recruit from the state of Virginia.

While the 5'9'', 178-pound rusher lacks prototypical size, he makes up for it with terrific acceleration and blazing speed. Those traits were on full display at The Opening Finals in July 2018:

The Thomas Dale High School standout hasn't shied away from attending national events in order to put his skill set on display against other top prospects. He explained his mindset in those situations to Brian Dohn of 247Sports after accepting an invitation to the 2020 Polynesian Bowl.

"I think it is important for me to showcase my talents, just to see where I am as an individual and compare it (to talent) around the country," Tryee said. "Once again, it is the opportunity to travel again and see new places."

It also helped him show few players in the 2020 class can match his game-breaking potential.

Tyree's first impact for the Irish figures to come on special teams. He owns experience as both a kick and punt returner, giving him the potential to make an instant impact while trying to carve out a niche for himself offensively.

Whether he'll ever become a three-down weapon in the backfield is still a mystery at this stage. His frame could make that difficult. But at minimum, he'll eventually become a valuable third-down asset for head coach Brian Kelly and Notre Dame in the coming years.