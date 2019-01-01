Nate Stanley's 3 TDs Lift Iowa to 2019 Outback Bowl Win over Mississippi State

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

In a battle of two of the best defenses in the country, Iowa outlasted Mississippi State for a 27-22 victory in the 2019 Outback Bowl.

Nate Stanley threw three touchdown passes as the Hawkeyes earned their second straight bowl victory following a stretch of five losses in a row. The team will finish 9-4 thanks to three straight wins to end the season.

Mississippi State ends the year 8-5 in Joe Moorhead's first season leading the program, while quarterback Nick Fitzgerald totaled two touchdowns in the loss.

Points were difficult to come by early in this one, which isn't a surprise considering Mississippi State led the nation with just 12.0 points allowed per game. Iowa was nearly as good, ranking 11th with 17.4 points allowed per game.

There were only 542 offensive yards in this game, with the eventual winner only gaining 200. The Hawkeyes were held to negative-14 rushing yards in a win.

However, both teams were able to find ways to score thanks to big plays on either sides of the ball.

Iowa appeared to take control of the game in the second quarter when Nate Stanley threw two touchdown passes in a span of 53 seconds. Nick Easley got wide open for a 75-yard catch and run before Ihmir Smith-Marsette scored on the next drive following a quick fumble.

Easley also scored in the second half and finished with eight catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

While the Hawkeyes built a 17-6 lead at halftime, Mississippi State used quick strikes to go ahead in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs scored twice in a span of 18 seconds, thanks in part to a fumbled kickoff by Iowa. Fitzgerald took advantage with an impressive 33-yard run into the end zone for the score:

Every time it seemed as though one side would pull away, the other came through with a game-changing play:

Of course, no play was bigger than the fourth-quarter interception in the end zone from Iowa's Jake Gervase. Fitzgerald found Stephen Guidry for an apparent go-ahead touchdown, but the receiver couldn't hold on, and it led to a game-changing turnover.

Mississippi State's defense gave Fitzgerald another chance at a potential game-winning touchdown, but the offense couldn't get beyond the 32-yard line before a turnover on downs.

Neither team looked comfortable offensively during the game, but the best players stepped up when needed to keep it an exciting battle throughout. Iowa simply made the better plays at the end, which was enough to come away with the win in the New Year's Day bowl game.