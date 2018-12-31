Andre Iguodala Fined $25,000 for Throwing Ball in Crowd vs. Trail Blazers

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala will reportedly pay the price for his actions during Saturday's 115-105 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the NBA fined Iguodala $25,000 after he threw the ball into the Moda Center crowd at halftime.

The Warriors had to play the second half without Iguodala after officials ejected him for throwing the ball. He finished with zero points, one rebound and one assist in 12 minutes and didn't attempt a shot from the field.

"Andre said he was just shooting the ball," Golden State head coach Steve Kerr said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "It wasn't a very good shot. Went a little long."

Nick Friedell of ESPN.com described the proceedings, noting Iguodala threw the ball into the crowd after he was unable to gain control of it before the halftime buzzer. Officials reviewed the play after Trail Blazers coaches argued the sequence and issued him a technical foul in addition to the ejection for a "hostile act."

Fortunately for Golden State, it still had Klay Thompson (32 points), Stephen Curry (25 points) and Kevin Durant (25 points) to anchor the offense without Iguodala off the bench, and the trio of All-Stars helped the defending champions snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 24-13.

The Warriors are a half-game behind the Denver Nuggets in the race for the top seed in the Western Conference and will be back in action Monday against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena.