Marvin Lewis: Hue Jackson 'More Than Qualified' to Be Bengals' Next Head Coach

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 31, 2018

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, left, and Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson meet on the field after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers/Associated Press

On his final day as head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, Marvin Lewis endorsed Hue Jackson as his potential replacement. 

The Bengals announced Monday a mutual parting of ways with Lewis after he spent 16 seasons with the franchise. 

Per ESPN.com's Katherine Terrell, Lewis spoke about Jackson's qualifications to become Cincinnati's next head coach:

"I think he's more than qualified," Lewis said. "I think he's been in a couple of difficult situations [in Oakland and Cleveland], and that's tough, and it hasn't broke his way. But I think he's an excellent football coach, he's a great motivator, he's detailed. So I think he deserves an opportunity, if not here, somewhere else."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

