Browns Rumors: Peyton Manning Recommended Adam Gase as CLE's Next HC

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has reportedly recommended Adam Gase as the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

Per ESPN's Jeff Darlington, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is "interested" in Gase thanks to Manning's recommendation.

Cleveland receiver Jarvis Landry, who played two seasons under Gase in 2016-17, responded to a potential reunion with his former head coach on Twitter:

Despite Landry's reaction, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald called Gase to the Browns a "very real possibility."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.