Browns Rumors: Mike McCarthy Contacted by Cleveland About HC Vacancy

The Cleveland Browns "have made a preliminary inquiry with" former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, the Toronto Sun's John Kryk reported Sunday.

Gregg Williams replaced Hue Jackson on an interim basis after the Browns fired Jackson in October. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Williams "isn't considered a front-runner or anything close for the full-time job."

The Arizona Republic's Bob McManaman reported McCarthy will be the choice to succeed Williams.

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot noted McCarthy and Browns general manager John Dorsey have "a longstanding relationship." Dorsey worked in Green Bay's front office for McCarthy's first seven years with the Packers.

The allure of going to Cleveland is clear. Baker Mayfield exceeded expectations in his first season, throwing for 3,725 yards and a rookie record 27 touchdowns, and the Browns have $58.1 million in salary-cap space ahead of the 2019 season.

For Browns fans, the issue is whether McCarthy can be the coach—assuming he's hired—to continue the progress the franchise made in 2018.

In Aaron Rodgers, McCarthy had one of the greatest quarterbacks of his generation, yet the Packers had just one Super Bowl victory and four trips to the NFC Championship Game in 13 years. Since 2015, Green Bay also ranked 11th, fourth, 15th and sixth in offensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders.

While the Packers were a consistent playoff contender under McCarthy, one couldn't help but question whether the coach was making the most of his roster and Rodgers' supreme talent.

Andy Reid is a great example of a head coach who appeared to get a bit stagnant before turning things around after a change of scenery. The Philadelphia Eagles were 4-12 in Reid's final season after missing the playoffs the year before. Now, Reid is taking the Kansas City Chiefs to their fourth straight playoff appearance and guides one of the NFL's most dynamic offense with Patrick Mahomes.

Perhaps McCarthy would have the same impact in Cleveland with Mayfield, but the end of his time in Green Bay raises some cause for concern for wherever he lands.