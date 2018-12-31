Alabama vs. Clemson: Odds, Top X-Factors for CFP National Championship 2019

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship is set, and it is not much of a surprise. The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 2 Clemson Tigers will meet in at Levi's Stadium—normally home to the San Francisco 49ers—on January 7.

In the semifinal games, Clemson took care of No. 3 Notre Dame with ease while Alabama shut down No. 4 Oklahoma despite Heisman-winning quarterback Kyler Murray's best efforts to bring his team back into the game.

The last time these two juggernauts met was in last season's semifinal. Alabama shut Clemson down, 24-6, and that is also the last time the Tigers lost a game. That game was very different than the one we will watch next Monday night as Clemson freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence was still in high school and 'Bama sophomore quarterback—and Heisman finalist—Tua Tagovailoa was still backing up Jalen Hurts.

Since the College Football Playoff's inception in 2014, this will be the third Alabama-Clemson championship matchup with the Tide winning in 2016 and the Tigers winning in 2017. Consider 2019 the rubber match.

Let's dive into what to expect.

Odds

According to OddsShark, Alabama is starting this week as a six-and-a-half-point favorite with the over/under sitting at 60. Both Alabama and Clemson covered in their semifinal games.

Top X-Factors

Tua Tagovailoa

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

When healthy, Tagovailoa has been the best quarterback in the country this season. Throughout the regular season, the sophomore struggling with knee injuries before eventually suffering a high ankle sprain in the SEC Championship game. Even so, he was able to play against Oklahoma on Saturday.

Tagovailoa threw for 318 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions on 24-of-27 passing. While that is extremely impressive, it is worth noting that the Oklahoma defense is ranked 108th in total defense amongst all FBS programs.

In that SEC title game, before exiting in the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa looked as vulnerable as he ever has against Georgia's defense—No. 13 in total defense. After throwing just two interceptions in the 12 games prior, Tagovailoa was picked twice by Georgia.

That could be chalked up to a variety of things, but most certainly among them are Tagovailoa's injury status and the toughest defense he had faced.

Enter: the Clemson Tigers, who are ranked No. 4 in total defense and No. 1 in defensive efficiency.

Trevor Lawrence

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Let's first establish that Trevor Lawrence is only 19 years old and didn't start this season as Clemson's starter. Since taking over the job under center, he has played like anything but a true freshman. There was hesitancy heading into the semifinal against Notre Dame that Lawrence would crumble.

Instead, he played his best game as a Tiger—tossing 27-for-39 for 327 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Head coach Dabo Swinney was pleased. "He's just so poised," Swinney said after the game, according to ESPN. "He just sees it. And he's got a gift of an arm."

It's Lawrence's poise and vision that allows for star wide receivers such as Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins to explode in a way so impressive that DeAndre Hopkins, one of the NFL's top receivers, shouts them out.

Travis Etienne

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Should Lawrence show any signs of faltering against a vaunted Alabama defense, he has a reliable running back to shoulder some of the offensive responsibility in sophomore Travis Etienne, who set a Clemson record for most rushing yards in a single season with 1,572.

Etienne has eight 100-plus-yard rushing games in 2018, including one 200-yard game.

Through the regular season, Alabama's rushing defense ranked at No. 18 in the country, which means that Etienne should have at least a couple opportunities to make a game-changing play.

Christian Miller

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The senior linebacker fourth in sacks in the SEC. That is important in itself but less so once realizing that No. 3 on the list with 10 sacks, defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs, is also an Alabama player.

What makes Miller an X-factor is his uncertain injury status heading into the championship game.

Miller left the semifinal game against Notre Dame with a hamstring injury. After an MRI, according to ESPN's Chris Low, Miller is believed to have a hamstring pull instead of a hamstring tear—"making his return against Clemson more likely."

Should Miller play, how healthy he is will obviously play a factor. But even if he isn't at 100 percent, his presence on the field will do wonders in applying pressure on an inexperienced Lawrence.

Dexter Lawrence

Jim Cowsert/Associated Press

As it stands, the junior Clemson star defensive end is suspended for failing a drug test prior to the semifinal. Lawrence has appealed his suspension and denied any wrongdoing.

When he has played this season, Lawrence has been a monster. At 6-foot-4 and 340 pounds, he even has a rushing touchdown.

It is more likely than not that Lawrence does not suit up against Alabama, but he is still a factor from the sideline as his teammates made clear after holding Notre Dame to just three points that their performance was inspired by "Big Dex."

ESPN's David M. Hale wrote after the game of the Tigers' inspiration with defensive end Austin Bryant crediting his six tackles and three tackles for loss to Lawrence:

"It was a next-man-up mentality," Bryant told ESPN. "Of course we miss Dex. He's a great player and a great personality to have on your defense when times get tough. But those guys stepped in and did an awesome job. I'm just really proud of them. Proud of Dex for cheering them on."

In Lawrence's place, senior Albert Huggins stepped in and contributed one solo tackle and one quarterback-hurry.

Overall, the last thing you want the No. 1 most efficient defense in the country to have is an additional chip on its shoulder.