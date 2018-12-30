Jamal Adams on Jets Roster: Need More 'Dogs' to Be Contenders

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Jamal Adams isn't holding back: He wants better teammates.

The New York Jets safety called on management to acquire better talent following Sunday's 38-3 loss to the New England Patriots.

"You've got to go get players, man," Adams told reporters. "You've got to go get big-time players. You've got to go get names. It's simple. You look at the top teams. You look at the Saints, you look at the Rams, you look at the Chicago Bears, you look at all these teams. ... Come on, man. You've got to get players."

The Jets finished the 2018 season 4-12, their third straight losing campaign and a one-game drop from their 5-11 record a year ago.

"We ended the season 4-12. It's my standard. It shouldn't be the Jets standard," Adams said. "It has to change. You got to bring players in here, man. It's as simple as that. It's not rocket science.

"I'm not going to sit here and say we have talent. We have a lot of talent on the team, but we don't have a lot of dogs on the team. We just don't."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.