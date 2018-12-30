Report: There's 'Thought' Teddy Bridgewater Is Saints' Successor for Drew Brees

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Teddy Bridgewater is set to make his first start for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, though it may not be his last one despite his pending free agency.

Before Week 17's slate of games, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported the Saints would like Bridgewater back next season and that "there is some thought he's the successor to Drew Brees."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.