Report: There's 'Thought' Teddy Bridgewater Is Saints' Successor for Drew Brees

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 30, 2018

New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Teddy Bridgewater is set to make his first start for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, though it may not be his last one despite his pending free agency.

Before Week 17's slate of games, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported the Saints would like Bridgewater back next season and that "there is some thought he's the successor to Drew Brees."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Bucs Plan to Bring Jameis Back

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Bucs Plan to Bring Jameis Back

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Wentz Likely Out for Playoffs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Wentz Likely Out for Playoffs

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Elway May Target Kubiak as OC If Joseph Isn't Fired

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Elway May Target Kubiak as OC If Joseph Isn't Fired

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Mariota Likely Out for Titans' Must-Win Game

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Mariota Likely Out for Titans' Must-Win Game

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report